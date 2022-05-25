These voters say climate change is their key priority heading into the provincial election

Ahead of the Ontario election June 2, three voters in the riding of Chatham-Kent Leamington say not enough is being done to address climate change, and they'd like to see provincial candidates rise to the occasion.

Issues include concerns over the proposed Highway 413 threatening the Greenbelt in the Greater Toronto Area, and the need for green energy infrastructure.

Geoff Hall, who describes himself as a retired and privileged white male said he hopes that future generations can also live the privileged life he has. Hall tells CBC News he feels like not enough is being done to address climate change.

"People seem to have lost track that the primary threat to our life and quality of life is climate change," said Hall.

"If people can't trust science, and they use phrases such as 'All of the sciences isn't in.' Well all of the science is never in because science is a progression. It's not that we arrive at an end state where we know everything."

Hall said politicians use that as an excuse for not believing science, and climate change cannot be denied.

"I don't think there's anybody in the province who is really doing a good job of stepping out in front of the issue and promoting it, other than the Greens, but we still, as a general population, treat them as a fringe group, sadly."

Hall is also critical of the Progressive Conservative's plan to build Highway 413 north of Toronto.

As is voter and environmental researcher James Ludwig, said the PC's plan for the highway has him looking at the alternative choices on the ballot.

"I think the NDP has probably got the best chance of forming a government, which is an important issue for me," Ludwig told CBC News.

"The Greens, I like about a lot of what they talk about. However, the chances of them forming a government is nil. The Liberals are probably going to suffer because you have the federal Liberals in power right now, when we've gone through the pandemic."

Voter Andrew Wilson said none of the parties is adequately making plans for electric vehicles — his top concern.

"It's coming at us like a freight train," Wilson said of the turn to EVs.

"It's obvious that that is where consumers are heading, which is the main driver for things, and it's just the shift that we're finding in technology."

Wilson said over the next few years as more manufacturers switch to electric, more EVs will be on the roads and will need to be plugged in somewhere.

"That's just the way they're put together, and I'm not seeing a real plan to deal with that," he said.

