Cleanup underway on Detroit's Belle Isle after storm damage

The island park in the Detroit River was among the hard-hit areas following Monday’s storms.

About 75 to 100 trees were snapped, pulled out of the ground or severely damaged

The Associated Press ·
A Belle Isle cleanup crew worker stands next to a fallen tree. (Belle Isle Conservancy/Facebook)

A cleanup effort is taking place on Detroit's Belle Isle after severe thunderstorms this week damaged or knocked down scores of trees.

The island park in the Detroit River was among the hard-hit areas following Monday's storms, which caused damage and knocked out power on Detroit's east side, the Grosse Pointe suburbs and elsewhere. No injuries were reported.

Department of Natural Resources district supervisor Michael Terrell tells WDIV-TV about 75 to 100 trees snapped, were pulled out of the ground or were severely damaged.

Terrell was at Belle Isle during the storm and said there were "trees flying past."

He says workers from across the state are part of the cleanup, which is ongoing this week. WXYZ-TV reports the Belle Isle Conservancy is asking for volunteers to help clean up.

Scenes of damage on Belle Isle spread on social media — trees snapped in half and flooded fields. (Belle Isle Conservancy/Facebook)
