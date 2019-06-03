Michigan homeowners facing $10K bill to clean up algae from Lake St. Clair
People who live along the shores of Lake St. Clair in southeastern Michigan are facing thousands of dollars in costs to clean up a sludge-like substance that recently washed up on their properties.
Tests of samples taken from one property in Macomb County showed the substance to be decaying algae containing E. coli bacteria, the county health department said in a release.
Health officials have said the algae presents "no imminent public health hazard."
But Ryan Siarkowski, the owner of Synergy Development Specialist, says it could cost about $10,000 per home to vacuum up the material using a sanitary truck and then dispose of it.
