Lengthy closure expected for cleanup after fuel tank rupture on Hwy. 401

Cleanup continues on Hwy. 401 in Chatham-Kent after a single vehicle collision last night.

Around 9 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police responded when a tractor trailer travelling west hit something on the road.

The tractor trailer's fuel tank was ruptured by the impact.

No injuries have been reported and OPP say one westbound lane of the roadway is expected to be closed for the remainder of the day, between Bloomfield Road and Queen's Line.

The Ministry of the Environment has been contacted to coordinate cleanup of the fuel.

Ontario's Spills Action Centre say they have a cleanup contractor on site and that the situation is "not as bad as initially thought."

