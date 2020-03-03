What these women abused by their childhood violin teacher want him to know now

As children, they were exposed to sexual touching at the hands of their Chatham, Ont. violin teacher and now that he's in jail, several of them are speaking out about how it affected them.

Claude Trachy repeatedly asked his young, female students to take off their tops in order to measure them for shoulder rests between the 1970s and 1990s.

Multiple students had previously testified in court that Trachy touched their breasts, had them remove their blouses and bras and play with their breasts exposed. In some instances, the former students testified plastic moulds were taken of their breasts, though he did not do this with his male students or his own daughter.

On Monday Trachy was sentenced to eight months in jail followed by a two-year probation.

The victims can't be identified because of a publication ban, but following the sentencing, they spoke with CBC, including a woman — who said she didn't want to speak but rather wanted to play her violin — saying that is now her strongest voice against Trachy.

In early February, Trachy and the court heard victim-impact statements during his sentencing hearing.

"You failed me as a violin teacher," said one victim. "But you did teach me ... You taught me to never trust anyone. You taught me that I can never feel safe."

Another victim said the emotional impact of the trial has been tremendous, adding that she has since been diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

A victim demonstrating what a typical shoulder rest looks like. Trachy had the women remove their shirts to be 'measured' for shoulder rests and then he would touch their breasts. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

On Monday, one of Trachy's victims said she was "very angry" that he had only received an eight-month sentence.

We're not talking about doing it once or twice. - Victim of Claude Trachy

"Eight months is not nearly long enough for me," she said. "With the multiple victims, it should be considerably longer."

Another victim on Monday said she was shocked to hear the results of Trachy's sentencing hearing, adding that Trachy will serve approximately eight days for each of his 27 convictions.

"We're not talking about doing it once or twice," she said. "He did over the course, for me, a decade of abuse."

Before leaving the courtroom, Trachy waved goodbye to his family, and was escorted away in handcuffs. He was transported to Windsor's South West Detention Centre to start his sentence, but may be moved.

Speaking to CBC News after Trachy's sentencing, Windsor lawyer Ken Marley — who represented Trachy in court — said Trachy is "resigned to the fact that he is going to have to serve that jail time."

"We were all hopeful he wouldn't have to serve jail time, but we are grateful that it's not a penitentiary sentencing like the Crown was seeking," Marley said.

Windsor lawyer Ken Marley represented Claude Trachy in court. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Crown prosecutors were seeking a five-year prison sentence while Trachy's defence was seeking probation.

The justice said there is "no need to separate Mr. Trachy from society," as he won't reoffend, isn't a risk to society and "rehabilitation is not an issue." The justice also said the sentencing does not reflect the amount of harm done to the women in the case, but the consequences of Trachy's actions.

Trachy was convicted of 51 sex-related charges and sentenced on 28 sex-related charges. Twenty-five victims were listed in those charges, and many more have come forward since the case started to unfold.

Trachy cannot have contact with people under age 16 for 10 years, and he cannot attend any public area where children are presumed to be, including a park or swimming pool area — unless he is in the company of a responsible adult. No reporting order or counselling is necessary.