Former violin teacher gets 8 months jail time for sexual assault-related charges

A violin teacher convicted of multiple sexual assault-related charges has been sentenced Monday.

A Chatham, Ont. court sentenced Claude Trachy to 8 months in jail.

Trachy repeatedly asked his young, female students to take off their tops in order to measure them for shoulder rests between the 1970s and 1990s.

Multiple students had previously testified that Trachy had touched their breasts, had them remove their blouses and bras and play with their exposed breasts. In some instances, the former students testified plastic moulds had been taken of their breasts, though he did not do this with his male students.

On Monday, about 40 people gathered in the courtroom to hear Trachy's fate.

Trachy had been convicted of 51 sex-related charges and sentenced on 28 sex-related charges.

Crown prosecutors were seeking a 5 year prison sentence while Trachy's defence was seeking probation.

The justice said there is "no need to separate Mr. Trachy from society," as he won't reoffend, isn't a risk to society and "rehabilitation is not an issue." The justice also said the sentencing does not reflect the amount of harm done to the women in the case, but the consequences of Trachy's actions

Trachy is sentenced to 8 months in jail, banned from speaking to the victims, and is facing a two-year probation. No reporting order or counselling is necessary.

After the sentencing, Trachy waved goodbye to his family, and was escorted from the courtroom in handcuffs.

In early February, Trachy and the court heard victim-impact statements during his sentencing hearing.

"You failed me as a violin teacher," said one victim. "But you did teach me ... You taught me to never trust anyone. You taught me that I can never feel safe."

Another victim said the emotional impact of the trial has been tremendous, adding that she has since been diagnosed with anxiety and depression.