Former violin teacher gets 8 months jail time for sexual assault-related charges

A violin teacher convicted of multiple sexual assault-related charges has been sentenced Monday.

A Chatham, Ont. court sentenced Claude Trachy to 8 months in jail.

Trachy repeatedly asked his young, female students to take off their tops in order to measure them for shoulder rests between the 1970s and 1990s.

Multiple students had previously testified that Trachy had touched their breasts, had them remove their blouses and bras and played with their exposed breasts. In some instances, the former students testified plastic moulds had been taken of their breasts, though he did not do this with his male students.

On Monday, about 40 people gathered in the courtroom to hear Trachy's fate.

Trachy had been convicted of 51 sex-related charges and sentenced on 28 sex-related charges.

Crown prosecutors were seeking a five-year prison sentence while Trachy's defence was seeking probation.

The justice said there is "no need to separate Mr. Trachy from society," as he won't reoffend, isn't a risk to society and "rehabilitation is not an issue." The justice also said the sentencing does not reflect the amount of harm done to the women in the case, but the consequences of Trachy's actions

A victim demonstrating what a typical shoulder rest looks like. Trachy had the women remove their shirts to be 'measured' for shoulder rests and then he would touch their breasts. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Trachy has been sentenced to eight months in jail and is facing a two-year probation — during which he cannot contact the victims. Trachy cannot have contact with people under age 16 for 10 years, and he cannot attend any park or swimming pool area where there are presumably children — unless he is in the company of a responsible adult. No reporting order or counselling is necessary.

After the sentencing, Trachy waved goodbye to his family, and was escorted from the courtroom in handcuffs. He was transported to Windsor's South West Detention Centre to start his sentence, but may be moved.

Speaking to CBC News after Trachy's Monday hearing, Windsor lawyer Ken Marley — who represented Trachy in court — said Trachy is "resigned to the fact that he is going to have to serve that jail time."

"We were all hopeful he wouldn't have to serve jail time, but we are grateful that it's not a penitentiary sentencing like the Crown was seeking," Marley said.

Windsor lawyer Ken Marley represented Claude Trachy in court. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

In early February, Trachy and the court heard victim-impact statements during his sentencing hearing. Victims are under a court-ordered publication ban and cannot be identified.

"You failed me as a violin teacher," said one victim. "But you did teach me ... You taught me to never trust anyone. You taught me that I can never feel safe."

Another victim said the emotional impact of the trial has been tremendous, adding that she has since been diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

On Monday, one of Trachy's victims said she was "very angry" that he had only received an eight-month sentence.

We're not talking about doing it once or twice.- Victim of Claude Trachy

"Eight months is not nearly long enough for me," she said. "With the multiple victims, it should be considerably longer."

Another victim on Monday said she was shocked to hear the results of Trachy's sentencing hearing, adding that Trachy will serve approximately eight days for each of his 27 convictions.

"We're not talking about doing it once or twice," she said. "He did over the course, for me, a decade of abuse."

Hear more from the victims: