Windsor law firm to file class action suit on behalf of residents affected by highrise fire

A Windsor law firm plans to file a class action lawsuit against the owner of a downtown highrise, following a fire that has displaced more than 200 residents.

Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP said Thursday that it intends to commence legal action on behalf of those residents and commercial tenants who still aren't allowed back into Westcourt Place.

On Tuesday morning, flames broke out in the building's basement, which affected the electrical system. Until repairs are made, power cannot be restored.

Officials have allowed residents and tenants back into the building to briefly retrieve personal belongings.

In the meantime, some residents have been staying at the WFCU Centre as a form of temporary shelter.

Emergency crews responding to a fire at Westcourt Place in downtown Windsor on Nov. 12. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

The class action will seek compensation for a number of grievances, including residents' living expenses during the time the building remains closed, as well as any money needed to restore or repair items affected by the fire and "loss of use and enjoyment of their units."

In some cases, the firm will also seek money for any injuries sustained.

Three civilians and two firefighters were taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries caused by smoke inhalation

For commercial tenants, the firm said it will be eyeing compensation for income loss, out of pocket expenses and loss of use of their space.