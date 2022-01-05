SIU clears Chatham-Kent police officer after a man was shot

Ontario's police watchdog has cleared a Chatham-Kent officer of any wrongdoing after they used a firearm during an altercation in Tilbury, Ont. that left a man with serious injuries.

In a report release Tuesday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said on Sept 5, 2021, police responded to a home in Tilbury where a man and woman said they called 911 accidentally. Police reported the 63-year-old man was intoxicated at the time.

Later that evening, the same man called police saying he'd be at a nearby intersection with firearms.

Police returned to the man's home and found him outside with a crowbar with his other hand "concealed" near the waistband of his pants.

The man refused to drop the crowbar when police asked, and the officer deployed a Taser.

The man then pulled an object from his waistband, and the officer used his pistol, shooting the man twice. Another bullet hit a vehicle. The object the man was concealing was a cordless drill.

Officers administered first aid to the man before paramedics arrived and he was transferred to hospital.

"There are no reasonable grounds to believe that the [officer] committed a criminal offence in connection with the shooting," SIU director Joseph Martino concluded in the report.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police where there is death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

