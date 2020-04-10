Chatham-Kent police issue orders to 2 COVID-19 patients who didn't stay home

Chatham-Kent police say two residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been issued orders, after they allegedly failed to self-quarantine at home.

Police said they served the individuals with a Form-22.

This order is issued by a medical officer of health under the province's Health Protection and Promotion Act when a communicable disease poses an imminent health risk to the public.

The medical officer of health can enforce the quarantine of an infected person, under the act.

If the individual doesn't comply, the order can result in a fine of $5,000 for each day or occurrence of breach of the order.

At the time this article was published, the municipality reported 18 confirmed cases of the disease in the community, though four people have recovered and one person has died.

At least nine people contracted the virus in the municipality, after coming into contact with someone else who had it.

Chatham-Kent had set up a tip line for residents to report any incidents of non-compliance when it comes to COVID-19 — such as failing to self-isolate after travelling, gatherings of more than five people, or to report a non-essential business that's open.

Police say if Chatham-Kent residents have concerns regarding quarantine enforcement, individuals can call 519-360-1998, 24 hours a day, seven days a week or email Covid19enforcement@chatham-kent.ca.