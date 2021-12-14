Chatham-Kent OPP investigating tractor trailer, cargo van collision on Hwy 401
The driver of a cargo van has been sent to hospital with life threatening injuries, following a collision with a tractor trailer on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
Police say van driver sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Chatham-Kent OPP say it happened Monday at about 2:30 a.m. in the Highgate Road area.
As a result of the collision, the cargo van rolled and landed in a ditch.
Traffic reconstruction officers are working to determine what caused the collision.