Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Chatham-Kent OPP investigating tractor trailer, cargo van collision on Hwy 401

The driver of a cargo van has been sent to hospital with life threatening injuries, following a collision with a tractor trailer on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Police say van driver sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries

CBC News ·
OPP in Chatham-Kent say the lone occupant of a cargo van was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision on Highway 401. (CBC)

The driver of a cargo van has been sent to hospital with life threatening injuries, following a collision with a tractor trailer on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent. 

Chatham-Kent OPP say it happened Monday at about 2:30 a.m. in the Highgate Road area. 

As a result of the collision, the cargo van rolled and landed in a ditch. 

Traffic reconstruction officers are working to determine what caused the collision. 

More from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now