Chatham-Kent OPP investigating tractor trailer, cargo van collision on Hwy 401

The driver of a cargo van has been sent to hospital with life threatening injuries, following a collision with a tractor trailer on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent OPP say it happened Monday at about 2:30 a.m. in the Highgate Road area.

As a result of the collision, the cargo van rolled and landed in a ditch.

Traffic reconstruction officers are working to determine what caused the collision.

More from CBC Windsor: