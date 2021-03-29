Accidental house fire in Chatham-Kent causes $500K in damages

A structure fire at a home in Chatham-Kent has resulted in damages pegged at $500,000.

The cause of the blaze, which happened Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. ET at a home on Base Road, has been deemed accidental by Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Services.

Crews from three fire stations — in Ridgetown, Harwich North and Blenheim — helped extinguish the fire, officials said Monday.

Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Services also issued reminders to have working smoke alarms on "every level of your home," and carbon monoxide detectors "outside all sleeping areas" for homes with fuel-burning appliances, a fireplace or an attached garage.

No one was injured in Sunday's blaze.

