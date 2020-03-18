Chatham-Kent confirms first case of COVID-19

The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit (CKPHU) has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the municipality.

In a statement, officials said the patient had a travel history where they contracted the illness.

"The patient arrived at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance's emergency department, where they were safely screened and tested for the illness," read the statement.

"The patient has been isolated at home since."

CKHA advises people to continue to monitor their own health, practice proper hand hygiene often, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth and to practice social distancing.



If you are concerned you may have been exposed to, or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, please do one of the following: