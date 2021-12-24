City of Windsor plans to reopen outdoor skating rink and others if 'mother nature cooperates'

The City of Windsor expects to reopen at least one outdoor skating rink and is planning for others as long as "mother nature cooperates," staff said in a news release Thursday.

On Sunday, the outdoor ice rink at Lanspeary Lions Park will open to the public for free skating and rentals, but residents must reserve a spot in advance due to COVID-19. The city said pending the weather, the "ice making process" will start at Charles Clark Square and the city will provide updates.

But the weather forecast for the next few days shows temperatures well above freezing. Environment Canada anticipates a high of 9 C on Friday with rain and a high of 10 C on Saturday with rain.

On Sunday — when the rink is expected to open — temperatures are forecasted to drop to 2 C, with a mix of sun and cloud. The rest of the week shows highs of 5 C and 7 C.

Due to provincial COVID-19 restrictions, the rink will operate at a reduced capacity. Reservations are available at activewindsor.ca or by calling the central reservations line at 519-255-1161.

Public skate times are as follows:

Dec. 26: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 27 - 30: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 2: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

As for rental times, those are available for booking through the phone at 519-253-2300, ext. 2714.

The city said COVID-19 protocols will still be in place, so people are asked to arrive for their reserved skating time no earlier than 10 minutes.

People are encouraged to wear helmets and are required to physically distance during their check-in.

Masks are required until skaters get on the ice and washrooms are the only facility that will be available, according to the city.

