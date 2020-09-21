The City of Windsor is asking residents for their advice on storm water management financing in a new survey.

In a news release Monday, city officials said they want to hear how they can better protect against flooded basements and roads, and manage water runoff into lakes, rivers and streams.

The city acknowledged the region has seen significant rainfall in recent years and says that will continue, due to climate change.

At the end of August, parts of Windsor flooded after severe storms dropped more than 100 millimetres of rain. The weather event came on the eve of the third anniversary of the region's devastating 2017 floods, which damaged nearly 6,000 basements across the city.

The survey will be available from Sept. 21 to Oct. 19 and any information collected will go into a report that will help council decide on storm water financing.

People are asked to review the city's storm water financing website, view the city's study video and then take the survey.

WATCH: The city's presentation on its storm water management financing study

More from CBC Windsor