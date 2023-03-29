Windsor council will vote on the budget today. Here's what you need to know

Windsor city council will spend the day finalizing this year's budget, which could include the city's most significant property tax hike in two decades.

Council will meet at city hall chambers Monday morning to approve the 2023 operating and capital budgets. Councillors have been deliberating drafts of these budgets for the past few months through an Operating Budget Review Committee.

This year's budget has been a challenging one, according to the city, as the municipality deals with high inflation and pandemic pressure costs.

The operating budget, which proposes a 5.02 per cent property tax increase for residents, covers the cost of city services, like plowing the streets or transit, as well as agencies such as the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

It also includes the Asset Management Plan, which supports the maintenance of city infrastructure, such as roadways, the city's transportation system or natural areas.

There is also a capital budget, that looks at plans the city has for large-scale projects over the next decade. This budget does not impact the property tax.

What is the proposed property tax hike?

The City of Windsor's operating budget partly funded by the residential property tax, which is the tax someone will pay based on the assessed value of their property.

The last significant property tax increase Windsorites had was about 6.5 per cent in 2004, according to the City of Windsor's deputy treasurer Tony Ardovini. In the last five years, the property tax increase ranged from 0 per cent to 2.1 per cent.

This year's proposed tax increase of 5.02 per cent, would provide the city with an additional $22 million to cover off expenses.

In the initial draft 2023 budget, city administration proposed a tax increase of 5.23 per cent. After some deliberations and suggested cuts in January, the Operating Budget Review Committee reduced the tax to 4.59 per cent.

But last month, the city said that additional cost pressures came up, bumping the proposed tax up 5.02 per cent.

Ardovini told CBC News last month that this swollen budget is also a result of inflation, which is increasing the cost of equipment, fuel, construction and other services.

Despite this, the city said that this proposed increase is still below the average 2023 municipal tax, which is 5.34 per cent, for similar sized municipalities in the province.

Will there be any changes to service?

In a news release last month, the city said that this year's budget has presented "significant challenges" to maintain current public services while also balancing rising costs, inflation and fewer pandemic supports from upper levels of government.

The reason the proposed property tax increase is so high is to maintain services.

CBC News spoke with three councillors ahead of Monday's final budget deliberations, Ward 4 Coun. Mark McKenzie, Ward 7 Coun. Angelo Marignani and Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante.

During these conversations, each councillor emphasized that they don't want to see city services cut, but would like to find ways the city can be more efficient with its spending.

"My motto is to keep taxes as low as possible without cutting essential services in our community and also positioning our city for growth," said Costante.

He said while he wants to see the property tax shrink, it shouldn't come at the expense of cutting services.

McKenzie made similar statements, noting that he doesn't want to see services cut, but wants to see where they can save.

"I don't think we're gonna eliminate anything that will impact service delivery or people's quality of life," he said.

Here's what some councillors are focusing on

Marignani said this budget is "realistic" and focuses on the city's "needs and not so much our wants."

He said crucial projects within the budget for him include repairing and maintaining the city's sewers and roads, which have been "neglected" for the last few years. He also said other important projects to him are the beautification of parks and public spaces.

"In order for our city to be the place we know it could be, we have to make it as nice as possible for our residents and visitors alike," he said.

Costante told CBC News that he's also most concerned with city infrastructure, including roads, sewers, sidewalks, parks and amenities. But he added that he's also focusing on investing in economic opportunities and ways to repair or add more social housing.

He added that he also wants to see a plan come forward for University Avenue.

Ahead of the meeting, Costante said he anticipates trying to lower the property tax will likely be the most contentious.

"You could always have a budget at around zero per cent or one per cent or two per cent at a time of seven per cent inflation, you could always have a budget that low, but it comes at another cost," he said.

For example, Costante said keeping taxes low might mean preventing roads from being repaved, parks from getting new equipment or community centres from having resources.

Meanwhile, McKenzie said it will be tough for him to approve a budget with a 4.5 per cent or higher property tax increase. Ideally, he said he'd like to see the levy sit between 2.5 to 3 per cent.

"I think that's manageable, I think we could get away with that this year," he said, adding that he believes the city could hold off on new hires or ask administration to draft reports on selling underused assets, such as golf courses, the WFCU Centre or Adventure Bay.

McKenzie said he is prioritizing keeping life affordable for residents.