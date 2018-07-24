Budget report to look at $2.3M OLG payment, cap and trade losses, says city's treasurer

Windsor's city treasurer will have to do some recalculating because of expected revenue that's not coming in.

The prolonged strike at Caesars Windsor this spring means the city is getting $2.3 million less from Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation in a quarterly payment, compared to last year.

"At this point, it's one of a number of items in our $800 million budget, and so we will certainly look at it and hopefully mitigate that throughout the entire budget," said Joe Mancina, the city's treasurer.

Mancina said the city should be able to manage the one-time reduction.

"There'll be a budget variance report for the second quarter of the city's budget going to council, looking at that revenue stream and various other things to look at what the implications are in terms of our year-end position."

For the first quarter, April to June this year, the OLG paid the city $1,210,030 for hosting Caesars Windsor. That's about 60 per cent less than what the city received the year before in that time period.

The city will also have to make adjustments because of the new provincial government's decision to cancel cap and trade