City to present strategy for curbing dangerous driving in Ford City

A strategy that will be presented by the city's traffic calming division this Wednesday will look to put an end to years of dangerous driving in Ford City.

Residents asked the city to conduct a traffic calming study following two collisions in the neighbourhood.

This Wednesday, community members will get a chance to weigh in on the city's draft traffic calming plan for the stretch of Drouillard Road between Seminole Street and Wyandotte Street East.

Jeff Hagan, the city's transportation planning engineer, said anyone who walks, drives or cycles on Drouillard Road has a "real investment in what happens on the street," adding there's a real demand from residents in the area for traffic calming measures.

"Having an appropriate volume in speed of traffic for the road is really one of the main factors in creating a really livable and comfortable environment for pedestrians," said Hagan.

Jeff Hagan is the City of Windsor's Transportation Planning Engineer. (Salma Ibrahim/CBC)

Speed bumps won't be a part of the city's strategy to slow speeders on Drouillard Road, since it serves as a bus and truck route. One suggestion, however, is the inclusion of on-street parking.

"When the parking's going to be well-used, that tends to narrow the width of the roadway," he said.

"In some instances, we'll use radar speed feedback signs to display the speeds of vehicles to the drivers ... But really what the measures are dependent on if we're trying to reduce speeds or volumes or both."

The public meeting, held at Drouillard Place, will see community members get a first look at the city's full plan. The public will have three weeks to provide feedback.