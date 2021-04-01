City suspends outsourcing of custodians at City Hall

The City of Windsor has suspended a plan to outsource custodial duties at the City Hall campus after the successful bidder for the contract informed the city it would not be able to honour the price included in the bid.

On November 23, 2020, city council voted 6-5 to contract out custodial services at city hall to GDI Services with the hope that it would save around $300,000 per year compared to using city workers for the job.

But in a news release Thursday, the city says that plan has gone awry.

"Since the time of contract award, the successful bidder has informed the City of Windsor that they will not be able to honour the firm price that they had included in their tender documents and have withdrawn from the current process," it reads.

"As a result of this decision on the part of the third-party vendor, City Council has suspended Phase Two outsourcing for the time being and will seek to re-establish the seven full-time caretaker positions that are currently vacant."

The release says that new employees hired to fill those vacancies will become member of the CUPE Local 543 union representing city workers.

At the time of the vote, proponents of the outsourcing said no one on the custodial staff would lose their job as part of the move. The union, however, expressed concern that part-time staff would have their hours cut.

In the statement, Mayor Drew Dilkens said that the goal was to reduce cost.

"Our goal has always been to deliver efficient service delivery for Windsor taxpayers," he said. "Because the vendor could not keep to their offered price, we will not be proceeding with their service delivery and will continue to provide these services in-house."