City staff asked to solve butt problems around Windsor Regional Hospital

City staff are being asked to look into potential solutions by a councillor who says he continues to hear about people loitering and disposing cigarette butts where they don't belong near Windsor Regional Hospital's Met campus.

Ward 4 councillor Chris Holt said the problem stems from a provincial law which bans people from smoking on hospital properties.

"They've been moving off onto either the public sidewalk and even if some circumstances on to private property, sitting down and having their cigarette," said Holt.

He asked administration to look at creating areas along sidewalks on city property near the hospital that had benches and ash trays for people who want to smoke.

Cigarette stop a solution?

"Picture if you will a bus stop or something like that where there's a concrete pad and cigarette disposal unit there, possibly some benches, just to try to encourage smokers to be responsible and throw their cigarette butts out."

An area like this used to exist right alongside the sidewalk where people at the hospital smoke but it was removed when the legislation was enacted.

"They're going to go somewhere," said Steve Erwin, a spokesperson for Windsor Regional Hospital.

He said that they have asked staff and patients to properly dispose of cigarette butts, including a messaging campaign ahead of the January 1 change.

Temporary fix

Janice Campell is running for election in Ward 4 and said she's walked the perimeter of the hospital asking residents and hospital staff for possible solutions.

"I would absolutely support the installation of temporary free-standing industrial outdoor ashtrays - during what is intended to be a transitional period in terms of public healthcare policy," said Campbell.

"And while we're at it, adding instead a recycling and garbage bin w/be a great addition to the neighbourhood and for that site, in particular."

Holt has asked city staff to prepare a report on the issue.