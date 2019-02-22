Artist-in-residence program run by the City of Windsor enters 'research stage'

The City of Windsor is looking into launching an artist-in-residence program, to be solely run by the municipality, according to cultural affairs manager Cathy Masterson.

"We've wanted to do it for a while, but we have not had the timing to do it ... This is something my team would like to see move forward," she said Thursday night, immediately following the City of Windsor's 2019 Culture Summit.

The artist-in-residence program could mean that activists, writers and performers from a variety of genres, can access public spaces like museums, libraries, recreation centres and even city hall, to use as a work space.

They can be placed in a location that matches their future goals and subject of interest.

Masterson said one way in which the program could work is to have artists work in the spaces from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. once a week for four months.

According to her, the development of this program is in the "research stage."

Artists of today excited for the artists of tomorrow

Asaph Maurer works as a full-time professional painter and believes it's "crucial" for a program like this to exist.

He said aspiring artists can bring "structure to the arts and culture of a city," giving them the opportunity to see if the arts is something they are truly passionate about.

"Imagine a scenario in which a new artists partakes in this artist-in-residency program here in Windsor and goes on to become a world-famous artist. Guess what? That's going to keep Windsor on the artistic map forever," said Maurer.

Professional artist Asaph Maurer, standing next to one of his paintings, says some people need the arts in order to turn their life around — and an artist-in-residency program could be just what they need. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

He added any program which makes the arts more accessible to people is beneficial — especially for those who misuse substances or experience mental illness. He said he's been sober for the past two years and credits art for helping him get to that point.

"It's a channel for my own sobriety and sanity. But much more than that, I find that now it's just what I do. It's my entire life," said Maurer.

"I think for people who are struggling early on, trying to kick addiction issues and for those who have mental health issues, I think art can be one of those primo channels of expression. It's therapy."

How it differs from the old program

This wouldn't be the first time the city has moved forward with an artist-in-residence program.

Two of Maurer's paintings were on display Thursday night at the city's 2019 Culture Summit, where the public was invited to fill out comment cards, describing how they would like to see the city further embrace the arts. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Back in 2014, the Ontario Trillium Foundation provided funding to the City of Windsor, Arts Council Windsor & Region (ACWR) and Broken City Lab (BCL) for a similar program.

But according to Masterson, that program was short-term — lasting four to six weeks and not reoccurring in following years.

She said her proposed version would be solely run by the city and last for many years to come.

Masterson hopes to have a report on what a pilot version of the program would look like presented to council by the end of 2019.

"This is our commitment. We want to try this. And hopefully the community agrees with us that it's something interesting to try."