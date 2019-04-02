Here's what your taxes will pay for this year in Windsor

City of Windsor councillors began their budget deliberations at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 1.

The city has proposed a 3.3 per cent tax increase.

Here are some things that council has approved so far:

$500,000 to cover potential deficits in a homelessness initiative

Councillors have approved funding to cover a projected deficit in the Housing Services' Community Homelessness Prevention Initiative — to address growing demand for emergency shelters.

In a report to council, it says that Windsor's rental vacancy rate was at a near record low in 2018 at three per cent. (David Horemans/CBC)

In a report to council from administration, there were record high numbers in 2018 when it came to the use of emergency shelter services.

In 2016, where was an average of 15 families a month using services, last year, there was an average of 45 families a month.

Single women and men using shelter services also went up by 19 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively.

For the 2018-19 budget, there will be $1.9 million allocated for the emergency shelter program, which also gives funding to the Salvation Army and Welcome Centre.

Homelessness street outreach

City council also approved funding for a permanent homelessness street outreach position at $68,555.

The street outreach worker would engage with those experiencing homelessness who may be disconnected, in order to engage them and encourage them to access some of those services.

"From April 2016 the need for homeless street outreach has increased by 35 per cent," the report to council says.

An additional person will be funded through the Budget Stabilization Reserve this year until 2020 budget deliberations.

Higher fees for sewer surcharge

The average wastewater bill is about to go up by $8.54 a month for a residential customer.

City of Windsor has allocated $6 million for the sewer master plan in 2019. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The increase in surcharge rates is a way to raise capital funding for improving the sewer system to better mitigate any basement flooding in the city.

With the higher rate, it's estimated to generate an additional $10.5 million in 2019 compared to last year.

This increase was passed unanimously by council.

Coun. Fred Francis said raising the fee is not popular, but it's important for ending basement flooding in the city.

"We've had two significant flooding incidents since I've been on council, and the likelihood of us having more in the future is very, very real," he said.

In 2019, the city is allocating $6 million for the sewer master plan and $2.6 million for the basement flooding subsidy program.

$235,500 for Bright Lights and more

Coun. Rino Bortolin pushed to lose the $235,500 for holiday lights display, which includes operational costs for Bright Lights Windsor and other light displays in the city.

City of Windsor will be allocating more budget dollars for the Bright Lights festival. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

This addition in funding will bring the total cost to $592,000, according to Bortolin.

He said that money is just shy of what it would take to operate almost two community centres for an entire year. He argued that private sponsorship could fill in the funding gaps.

Council voted against his motion, Bright Lights stays and funds will be allocated for the festival in 2019.

Alleyway improvements

Residents will be able to petition for alley lighting once a policy is developed and implemented by the city.

City of Windsor will be adding a subsidized portion to its existing alleyway closure program. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

City council has designated the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Committee to receive requests for alley enhancement projects as well.

There is currently no existing policy in the city to install lighting in alleys.

The city's alley closing program will also see a change, where people can apply for a subsidized alley closure.

Right now there is a regular alley closing program and a subsidized closing pilot. Combining the two will result in $208,000 of savings for staffing and program-related costs.

Additional $13M federal gas tax for projects

City of Windsor received about $13.5 million in federal gas tax funding last year.

City of Windsor has approved $3.25 million toward improvement projects for Peche Island. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

This year the government has proposed a one-time increase of $2.2 billion in the federal fund, which translates to an extra $13 million for Windsor's infrastructure projects.

Here are some of the proposed projects that were approved:

Repairs for bridge and preservation of shoreline at Peche Island.

Lighting in Mic Mac Park.

Repairs for Lanspeary Park Pool.

Accessible washroom, change room and playground at Riverside Park.

Celestial beacon for streetcar placement on Central Riverfront Park.

No more vacancy rebate program

Council has voted to cancel the vacancy rebate program, which would have rebated property taxes for portions of buildings that are vacant.

Coun. Rino Bortolin said the city should not be subsidizing property owners for not renting their spaces, especially given that there are willing tenants.