City of Windsor continuing free spay-neuter program for cats
Applications open March 17 for people caring for ferals, and low-income families
The City of Windsor says it will once again be offering a program to assist residents in getting cats sterilized.
The city said in a media release Friday that 260 vouchers are available as part of the spay-neuter program for low-income families as well as those who care for feral cats.
Low-income families will have to sign an income declaration in order to receive a $75 voucher. Up to two vouchers are available per household.
Requests for vouchers can be made starting on March 17 at 9 a.m. by calling 311.
Funding of $20,000 for this year's spay-neuter voucher program was approved in the city's 2021 budget.
The city said the program is an effort to reduce the number of homeless cats and euthanizations.
The vouchers have to be redeemed at participating vet clinic before July 31.
