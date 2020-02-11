Windsor has six weeks to respond to LPAT expropriations ruling that could cost millions

City of Windsor officials have about six weeks to appeal a decision delivered by Ontario's Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) related to an expropriations matter that could cost several million dollars.

The LPAT's Feb. 7 order, written by Richard G.M. Makuch, represents the latest legal decision concerning the City of Windsor's acquisition of 187 lots within the Malden Planning Area owned by Paciorka Leaseholds Limited. The area is located east of the Ojibway Prairie Complex.

The city expropriated the Paciorka family's land in three phases, in 2004, 2005 and 2008, "for the purpose of preserving a natural heritage area known as the Spring Garden Complex," according to the LPAT's ruling.

Jason Beitchman, a Toronto-based lawyer who represented the Paciorka family in the most-recent LPAT hearings, said the family is "obviously very happy" by the decision.

"It's been a long journey," he said. "Personally, I'm very pleased for them. Speaking for myself and dealing with clients of all stripes who have short and long legal battles, I always like to see a decision that may be a full and final resolution."

As per the Makuch's Feb. 7 decision, the city owes the Paciorka family approximately $2.8 million in compensation, in addition to six per cent interest per year dating back to Aug. 11, 1997.

The city and the Paciorka family began legal proceedings before the LPAT in 2008, after both groups were unable to agree on the amount of compensation owed to the family.

In 2009, a different LPAT board ruled in favour of the Paciorka family, leading to a Court of Appeal for Ontario decision that culminated in a new LPAT board being asked to review the matter.

According to Beitchman, the Ontario appeals court wanted the LPAT to take into account two provincial policy statements that provided insight into the "developability of the subject lands."

"It asked the parties and the tribunal to go back and look more closely at the impact that the provincial policy statement had on these lands and their assessment of developability and value," he said.

The Court of Appeal also determined that the LPAT made a mistake by awarding compensation to the Paciorka family based on the loss of market value of the remaining lands, rather than just the expropriation by the city.

CBC News has reached out to the City of Windsor and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens' office for comment.

