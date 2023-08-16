Elsmere road work causing parking headaches for residents

Residents on Elsmere Avenue between Erie Street and Giles Boulevard are frustrated over the inability to park on the street in front of their homes.

Sewer construction on the street is prohibiting the parking, forcing some residents to walk long distances to their cars.

"I have a toddler and a newborn, and that's kind of difficult if it's going to be raining or if we have groceries or if it's dark when we get home. I don't really want to be walking three streets away with two children," said resident Kimberly Snape.

Snape and resident Katie Reed say the city promised them permits in city lots at the end of the street near Erie Street but then they were denied. Reed, who has two children with disabilities, has complained to the Ontario Ombudsman, who she says will be contacting the city about the issue.

"The city is creating a hardship for my family. I'm really upset that the city isn't taking care of its most vulnerable residents," said Reed.

Katie Reed says her human rights are being violated by being denied alternate parking permits. (Dale Molnar/CBC )

There are two accessible parking spaces on the street which residents can't access, unless the work is stopped due to rain or on weekends.

City senior engineer Jane He said the city has worked out alternate arrangements with some of the residents to use their garages off the alley. She said the city can't provide the residents with permits for the lots because they are intended for Erie Street businesses.

"That parking lot has very limited capacity which my understanding is only three parking space [are] available which is mainly for the BIA area," said He.

City senior engineer Jane He says parking at lots near Erie Street are for Erie Street businesses. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The president of the BIA says they would gladly offer space if they could.

Reed has a garage off the alley but can't use it because it is so small she can't open the doors on her van inside and she doesn't want to leave it outside the garage due to security concerns.

The residents may have another option. The Essex County District School Board is investigating the feasibility of letting the residents use the Giles Campus School across the street to park their cars.

The road and sewer work continues until December.

