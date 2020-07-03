City of Windsor offers cooling centre during heat wave
The announcement comes after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued an extended heat warning
The City of Windsor is opening a temporary cooling centre for members of the public who have "no other options" in finding relief from the heat and humidity, according to a Thursday media release.
The atrium of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) will act as a temporary cooling centre.
The statement said redeployed city staff will be on site and tables and chairs will be set up to ensure physical distancing requirements are met.
Visitors are asked to wear masks, and bring food and reading materials as none will be provided.
"Advanced screening of all visitors to this location will be in effect, and visitors should be prepared to answer questions upon entry," the statement reads.
The centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is scheduled to be available until at least Monday.
The city also said that the day program at Windsor Water World is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is available for those who are experiencing homelessness.
Windsorites are also urged to take extra precaution to protect themselves and their loved ones from heat-related health risks during this time.
