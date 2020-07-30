City unveils multi-use trail connecting Walker Road to Pillette Road
Phase two of the trail is currently under construction
City officials unveiled a new trail Thursday, which connects Walker Road to Pillette Road.
The 2.6-kilometre multi-use trail is part one of a two-part trail project for that area.
"By connecting our existing pathways to an ever more robust network, commuters and recreational users will enjoy safe, convenient, attractive and fun options to travel whether walking, cycling or using transit," said Mayor Drew Dilkens, touting the new project as part of Walk Wheel Windsor, the city's Active Transportation Master Plan.
"With trails like this one, as well as the Dougall Underpass trail that we opened a few weeks ago and the bike lanes just finished in the upgraded Dominion and Northwood area, we're making several key investments in healthy, active living in the City of Windsor."
The project cost about $976,000 with $651,000 paid for by the Ontario Municipal Commuter Cycling Program grant.
Phase two of construction is now underway, with that portion of the trail continuing east along Rhodes Drive to Jefferson Boulevard where it will link up with an existing trail.
"I'm thrilled about it. Basically it's the kind of infrastructure we're looking for," said Jennifer Escott, vice chair of the board of directors of Bike Windsor Essex.
"It is connected to existing trails, it is off the road protected, and it runs through an area where thousands of people are working who now have a safe way to get to work."
Escott said she hopes to see the connections of the trails "fixed up" across Walker Road, but is excited for phase two of the trail to be completed.
