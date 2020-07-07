City estimates $29.7M financial loss due to COVID-19

The City of Windsor has a clearer idea of the financial impacts COVID-19 has had this year.

In a report that will go before council next Monday by deputy treasurer Tony Ardovini, the city estimates the financial impact of COVID-19 to be about $29.7M this year.

Here's some of the departments expecting major deficits this year:

Recreation & Culture — $5.2M deficit

Transit Services — $4.8M deficit

Parks & Facility Operations — $3.8M deficit

Facility Operations — $3.9M deficit

On/Off Street Parking Operating Reserve — $1.5M deficit

Parking Enforcement — $1.3M deficit

Huron Lodge — $860,000 deficit

Windsor Fire & Rescue — $746,000 deficit

Housing & Children's Services — $720,000 deficit

Council Services — $715,000 deficit

YQG and Windsor Detroit Border Link Dividends — $2M deficit

OLGC Casino Revenue — $6.6M deficit

This report estimates the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to be over by 2020, but say the financial implications could be worse if business doesn't return to normal.

The recommendation to council is that the city proactively seek financial support from the provincial and federal governments.

The city has already received $5.6M in government funding for "specific supports" in areas like long-term care, according to the report. But due to provincial legislation that requires municipalities to balance their budget, the city's finance department is asking council to continue to seek more funding.

More from CBC Windsor: