City of Windsor closing all public facilities until April 6

As of end-of-day Sunday, the City of Windsor will be closing all of its public facilities.

This means that arenas, pools, museums, community centres, and public libraries will not be accessible to the public until Monday, April 6 — at least.

The timing of this is consistent with school closures.

At the time of the announcement, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

There are no changes to Windsor Public Transit at this time, but officials say extreme cleaning measures are being implemented.

"Don't panic. Stay calm," said Mayor Drew Dilkens via phone during a news conference Sunday evening.

He reassured the public that the city is taking precautionary measures in a rapidly changing situation, and that officials will keep the public posted as more information comes in.

The mayor spoke to reporters from Jordan, where he is currently on a personal trip, and will fly back Monday morning. He will self-isolate upon his return. Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac is stepping into the role of acting mayor for the March in the interim.

No other members of city council are currently in self-isolation or traveling, according to Windsor's chief administrative officer Onorio Colucci.

The city closures will go into effect at the end of normal operating hours Sunday evening. The library will continue to provide e-services in the meantime.

City staff members who would typically support the maintenance of these facilities will be moved to help with the increased cleaning of other municipal buildings like city hall, which will remain open.

Frequent cleaning will continue at those essential-service buildings, with measures including the elevated cleaning of bathroom surfaces, door knobs, hand rails, elevator buttons, tables and counter tops.

Residents will also experience enhanced screening at those City of Windsor facilities not included in the closure.

Changes at long-term care home

Huron Lodge Long Term Care Home is also limiting the building to essential visitors only. Those who fail a health screening will not be allowed to enter.

Families will be asked if they would prefer to take their loved ones home at this time, but in order to return to the home later, the family member and resident will need to pass a health screening.

The public is reminded by health officials to continue to practice social distancing, hand washing, and to stay home if you're feeling sick.