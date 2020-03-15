City of Sarnia closes some public facilities, COVID-19 assessment centre opens

People living in the Sarnia area will be able to use a newly opened COVID-19 assessment centre which will operate on an appointment-only basis, where patients must meet a certain criteria.

This comes as the City of Sarnia closes hockey rinks and the Strangway Community Centre until April 5th, in line with the previously announced school closures in Ontario.

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley said that there were no cases in Sarnia as of Sunday morning after a briefing with the Sarnia Emergency Primary Control Teleconference.

He's expecting further updates throughout the day on city events, and is asking the public to routinely check the City of Sarnia website for the latest information.

Assessment centre by appointment only

According to a media release announcing the COVID-19 assessment centre in Sarnia, people are being told to call their primary care provider to determine if they need a test.

A self-assessment tool has also been made available on the province's health site.

Update on COVID-19 virus locally. Sarnia Emergency Primary Control Teleconferenced at 9:00 am. No cases of virus locally (yet). Province expected to announce further restrictions today. City will announce early week about City events upcoming. Updates will be on web site. <a href="https://t.co/mkEKE1L9Hb">pic.twitter.com/mkEKE1L9Hb</a> —@mayorofsarnia

"If it is determined that a test is required, primary care providers will be providing patients with a referral form and direct the patient to return home to self-quarantine," said a spokesperson for Bluewater Health.

Dr. Mike Haddad, chief of staff for Bluewater Health, said having a location in the Sarnia region is "amazing."

"That said, Bluewater Health and Public Health are working together to establish a second, rural assessment centre, close to the hospital in Petrolia," stated Dr. Mike Haddad, Chief of Staff, Bluewater Health.