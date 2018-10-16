City helps register homeless people to vote

City officials hit the road to help register homeless people to vote in the upcoming municipal election.

Even without a fixed address, staff at the clerk's office say that doesn't "deter you from having the right to vote."

"They swear an oath in terms of where they eat and sleep the most for the five weeks prior to election day," said deputy city clerk Steve Vlachodimos.

Deputy clerk Steve Vlachodimos said many homeless people were engaged in the upcoming municipal election. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Then, city staff determine the appropriate ward and polling station for each person.

Two stops were made on Monday at the Downtown Mission and the Salvation Army.

Colleen Zanutto is a low-income resident who said she's never voted in her life. While getting clothing at the Mission, she saw city officials and quickly became registered.

"I think it's good that I vote at 55 because I have grandkids in this world and I want to make sure they're OK when I leave," said Zanutto.

Election Day is October 22.