City of Windsor expands garbage collection, allows 2 extra garbage bags

The City of Windsor announced Friday that residents will be able to leave up to two extra garbage bags on their scheduled collection day, starting Monday, April 20.

The new waste pickup rules will run until May 15, and were introduced as a result of residents staying at home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the city, each bag should weigh no more than 20 kilograms; be closed or tied at the top; placed next to garbage pails; and not contain any sharp objects, paint, batteries of other household chemical waste.

"I know that many residents are trying to stay busy — taking the time to clean out their basements, attics and garages, as we are all staying close to home," said Mayor Drew Dilkens, in a Friday media release. "This is just another way that the City of Windsor can make it just a little bit easier for residents at this challenging time."

In an email, Dilkens' chief of staff Andrew Teliszewsky explained that the new waste pickup rules are the result of over a week of negotiations with third-party contractor GFL.