City will continue crack down on illegal parking at Windsor schools

With students back at school — the City of Windsor will continue to crack down on illegal parking around schools by parents dropping off or picking up their kids.

Bill Kralovensky, the supervisor of parking enforcement for the city says that this week, there will be a focus on education before stepping back into enforcement next week.

"This has been an ongoing issue with us," he said.

"The schools have just been drastically out of hand, chaotic in some points, and safety of children is now coming into play, where people are stopping everywhere, disobeying the traffic signs."

The city of Windsor's supervisor of parking enforcement says that when people park where they shouldn't and it's a student safety issue. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

'It's dangerous'

The parking issue also affects residents who live in the areas around schools, he said, because parents sometimes block driveways, or make it difficult for people to park in front of their own houses.

Christine Finley lives near Northwood Public School and she said the area is regularly congested and parents are parking where they shouldn't be.

"It's dangerous for people, the kids that are walking, that they can't get across the street safely because cars are parked on the sidewalk you know?"

She'd like to see even more enforcement in her neighbourhood.

A resident who lives near Northwood Public School says the streets are regularly congested. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Educating drivers

Kralovensky said that officials will be handing out some placards throughout the week at some of the schools which had the biggest problems last year, like at Vincent Massey Secondary School.

Scott Scantlebury, the public relations officer for the Greater Essex County District School Board agreed that traffic before and after school can be an issue.

"For pick up and drop off, parents have got to be understanding that in some schools, it takes a little while," he said.

"A lot of parents do take it upon themselves to drive their kids to school, whether or not they can walk the short distance to school, they're still picked up and dropped off and it takes time. And, especially with the heat, we want to make sure that people keep their emotions in check and let the process happen."

More than 500 fines

He also recommends that whenever possible or feasible, parents should allow their kids to walk to school in order to remove and reduce some of that congestion that can occur throughout the city.

Kralovensky said that last year, the city issued more than 500 fines — though he explained that that was a decrease from the 800 fines from the year before.

"There has been a little bit of an improvement."

He also wants to remind drivers that they can use the MappMyCity app to see where they can and cannot legally park.