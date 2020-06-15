Windsor city council approves Celestial Beacon project

City council has given the green light to the Celestial Beacon project which will house the newly-renovated Streetcar No. 351.

"When this is all said and done, the community will widely embrace this," said Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante after he added some conditions to the motion.

"I think it's going to be a net positive and I'm really looking forward to the day that this is complete and that we can all enjoy it."

The city will go ahead with the $7-million project, but under the following conditions:

The patio terrace footprint be reduced to less than 10,000 square feet.

That administration work with architects and designers try to naturalize and landscape as much of the paved footprint as possible while maintaining accessibility and functionality.

That spruce trees be planted and spread out in a responsible way as to not further obstruct views.

That the height of the streetcar enclosure be lowered to as much as practicable, taking into account ERCA considerations and public safety.

Several residents have expressed concerns that the beacon building will obstruct the view of the river. But during Monday's council meeting, architect Dan Amicone said the project has to conform with the Essex Region Conservation Authority flood plain elevation.

The height is set within 100 mm of the ERCA regulations.

"That elevation is not negotiable. It's something that is set by ERCA and we have to abide by it," said Amicone.

He also said the height of the building has to give enough clearance for the streecar which is currently in storage in a parks department building.

Jan Wilson, the city's executive director of parks, recreation and culture, told council that two-thirds of respondents to a recent survey approved of the project and its location.

When it came time for a vote however, Ward 6 Jo-Anne Gignac voted against giving the project the green light because not enough is known about how much the COVID-19 shutdown will affect the city's finances.

"My attempt at holding off this project at least until we're able to see what our finances are going to look like with the decrease in our cash flows is based on the fact that I think there will be challenges in terms of our capital projects that are going to be very difficult," said Gignac.

Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis is also concerned with the city not having enough money.

"There's just too much uncertainty for my liking to move forward with a project like this," said Francis."In a perfect world, I might be inclined to do so — but I think we all know we are not living in a perfect world right now."

A report on the impact on the city's finances of the COVID-19 pandemic will be coming to council next month but Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens assured council that the city will be able to afford the beacon project even if a $3 million federal grant doesn't come through.

"I would be the last person to recommend moving forward with this project at this time [if I] thought there was a significant risk or a material risk that we were going to be in jeopardy on some other front as a community," Dilkens said.

The celestial beacon will also include an outdoor seating terrace, a concession stand, a bike rental facility, an observation deck and new washrooms.

The project was originally approved as part of the Central Riverfront Implementation Project (CRIP) in 2000.