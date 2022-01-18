City to help businesses stay afloat, stops short of extending licence fee payments

Windsor city council has approved several measures to help businesses with cash flow problems brought on by pandemic restrictions.

They include waiving fees for sidewalk cafes and parkettes, deferring property tax payments, and extending free parking on the city's app from 15 minutes, to one hour.

"Anything that we can do to defer payments and defer penalties is definitely something that is welcomed. I think we're really appreciative to the city for considering something like that," said Thanos Zikantas, owner of Sofos Greek Restaurant on Tecumseh Road East.

"That gives you enough time for the federal government to get in, step in, and add the measures that I think are necessary for many businesses in our area who are struggling as a result."

Brian Yeomans, chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, said many business owners cannot access bank loans at this time, making it very difficult for many to get by.

"Giving them this freedom to get their extended patios, to get those sidewalk encroachment fees waived is huge," said

Licence fee payments still coming

The city stopped short of extending a deadline for licence fee payments, with council putting off that decision for now.

It was something business owners in the hospitality sector were hoping for.

Ahead of Monday's council meeting, Windsor restaurant owner Philip Jacobs wrote a letter to Mayor Drew Dilkens asking for business licence relief.

He said the deferrals help, but believes businesses should get a break based on their losses.

"Just like we had when we got our government grants and loans, we had to supply revenue numbers to show that we were down. So I said, why can't we do that with the city? Put the onus on us to prove to you that our revenues are down and you can adjust our business licence fees accordingly," said Jacobs, who owns Jake's Joint.

Business owner Philip Jacobs said he's worried about the future of his restaurant as yet another round of pandemic restrictions disrupt cash flow. (CBC News)

Jacobs said recently he's had to borrow money from family "just to keep the doors open," adding that the latest provincial restrictions put him in a difficult position.

"Now I have no idea what to do. I'm not really worried about myself…but my staff. They've been with me more than five years to 18 years, and they're like family. A lot of them are family. So that's who I'm concerned about," he said.

Erie Street BIA president Filip Rocca, who owns Mezzo Restaurant and Lounge, also hoped the city would handle the fees.

"We'd like to see the business licences removed permanently, to be honest with you for this year," Rocca said to CBC News ahead of council's meeting on Monday.

"To help out the businesses since we have paid it last year, actually last two years, I believe we paid it during this COVID, so I would love to see something like that waived, at least just to help us out a little bit more."