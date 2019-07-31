Citizens Environment Alliance founder Ric Coronado dead at 78

Ric Coronado, the man once described by David Suzuki as a "silverback" among environmentalists, died in hospital Tuesday at the age of 78.

He died of a cardiac arrest, following approximately a week spent in hospital.

Coronado was an Essex County environmentalist who first made waves as an environmental advocate in the 1980s, when he established and chaired Unifor Local 444's first environment committee.

"In that role, he was responsible for pushing for that first environmental contract language between Chrysler and the [Canadian Auto Workers union]," said Alan McKinnon, vice-president of the Citizens Environment Alliance of Southwestern Ontario (CEA), who became involved with the organization in 2005 in an attempt to prevent the construction of a highway on protected Ojibwe land.

McKinnon explained Coronado's early work "established a joint national environment committee and that became the model for joint workplace environment committees which were then established at all of the Big Three manufacturing facilities in Canada."

Coronado founded the organization which would serve as the precursor to the CEA in 1985.

Originally known as the Windsor and District Clean Water Alliance, the organization would eventually be renamed the Citizens Environment Alliance of Southwestern Ontario sometime in 1988, according to McKinnon.

"I personally found that so fitting, because Ric was a fearsome and fearless protector, but he was also a very gentle and respected elder, and he had a huge influence on those who he came into contact with," said McKinnon. "The most important thing I think he did was mentor generations of citizen advocates."

Prior to his time with the CEA, McKinnon worked as a local radio producer. He said he and his colleagues loved Ric Coronado interviews, "because he was so fiery and passionate."

"I remember, I saved a piece of tape. I don't remember which side or which politician he was referring to, but Ric said 'He's either lying or stupid and neither one is acceptable,'" said McKinnon. "I just thought ... that was a ... perfectly crystalized soundbite."

McKinnon said Coronado first met David Suzuki sometime around 1995, adding the two stayed in touch throughout Coronado's lifetime.

In one of Suzuki's later visits to Windsor, he described Coronado as a "Silverback," referencing Coronado's longtime climate advocacy.

... [Coronado] saw what the problems were and he dedicated his life to fighting for it. - David Suzuki

"I've always thought that when people reach a certain age, and I've certainly been in that age a long time, we're past the best-before date. We're in a time that I think is the most important time when you no longer have to play games," Suzuki told CBC News. "We're freed as elders to just say it like it is, without any fear of retribution. That to me is what a silverback is. A silverback has lived a life and now is in a position to show real leadership because his or her concern is not so much their own backsides, but the well-being of the community."

Suzuki added that Coronado understood the importance of clean air and clean water and "saw what the problems were and dedicated his life to fighting for it."

"Ric Coronado [didn't] want to make a lot of money or to become famous, he was fighting for something far more profound. As someone who happened to meet him, I'm honoured that he would consider me his friend," said Suzuki. "I admired him a lot."

Coronado served on the CEA board until his death. He is survived by his son Dereck Coronado, who serves as the research coordinator and de facto leader of the CEA.

"Ric showed that, with tenacity, patience [and] courage, ordinary citizens can make a difference," said McKinnon.