Age just a number for 25-year-old councillor-elect and 27-year-old school board trustee

Though she was the youngest candidate elected as a public school board trustee, 27-year-old Sarah Cipkar knows her political experience rivals many of her peers.

"I was actually a page at Queen's Park when I was 12 and I ordered a McLean's magazine when I was 11," said Cipkar.

For newly-elected Lakeshore town councillor Kelsey Santarossa, 25, her political beginnings started when she was 14 as a member of the town's youth council — a position she held for the next eight years.

"I remember at a very young age in elementary school having local political candidates come and talk to the class. I just thought that was a really great introduction."

(Kelsey Santarossa)

Cipkar, running for the first time in a municipal election, was voted in Monday as the public board's second trustee alongside incumbent Al Halberstadt in Wards 3, 4 and 10, earning 31.5 per cent of the vote over Halberstadt's 29.2 per cent.

As for Santarossa, she acquired 41 per cent of the vote to win the vacant council seat in Lakeshore's Ward 3.

She said having an early introduction to municipal politics was a "driving force" during her campaign, which was bolstered by the influx of young families moving to Lakeshore.

"I [felt] there was definitely a need for representation so that we have a good picture of where the municipality is heading ... It's time to see some diversity on council to reflect that," said Santarossa.

Selling yourself as a young candidate

On the CBC's Windsor Morning, Santarossa recalled some of the conversations she had with people in the town during door-to-door campaigning and the look on many residents's — surprised that a 25-year-old felt qualified enough to sit on the town's council.

"Wait, you're the candidate?" recalled Santarossa.

She said this forced her to adjust the way she talked about herself. Instead of trying to convince people of her accomplishments, she instead decided to use her youth as an asset.

(Sarah Cipkar)

"I started saying, 'Yeah, I'm young, but — but, but, but." And then I went no ... 'I'm young, and' — 'I'm a woman, and.'

"There was no need to negate one thing to have the other," said Santarossa, adding there's no reason she can't be recognized as a 25-year-old woman with a ton of experience.

As for Cipkar, she said being a young parent allowed her to connect with people from all ages.

"It was really easy to just say, 'I have a daughter. She's going to be starting school next year.' ... There's a point of connection especially with the younger families." said Cipkar. "And with older people, I would say, 'We need that voice.' Right now, the trustees need a younger voice."

Cipkar added there were some who questioned where her daughter was whenever she out campaigning.

"Why aren't you taking care of her?" she recalled. "It didn't really bother me very much because I think it's very important to show that young women can be out doing these things and you can have a husband who's supporting that."