Church members pursue theft suspect

Members of a Leamington church ran after a suspect who stole the collection plate from Sunday service.

Around 12 p.m. Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police were called to a theft complaint for a church on Fox Street in Leamington.

A person had entered the church, taken the collection plate and then fled.

Pursuing church members reported the suspect was last seen in a nearby alley.

OPP located and arrested the 40-year-old suspect from Leamington, who is charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of probation. The majority of the money taken has been recovered.