Church members pursue theft suspect
Members of a Leamington church ran after a suspect who stole the collection plate from Sunday service.
Police say the suspect took the collection plate and ran
Members of a Leamington church ran after a suspect who stole the collection plate from Sunday service.
Around 12 p.m. Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police were called to a theft complaint for a church on Fox Street in Leamington.
A person had entered the church, taken the collection plate and then fled.
Pursuing church members reported the suspect was last seen in a nearby alley.
OPP located and arrested the 40-year-old suspect from Leamington, who is charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of probation. The majority of the money taken has been recovered.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.