Dude, where's my (church) bus?
Someone stole a church bus in Chatham-Kent.
The bus seats 22 people
Someone stole a church bus in Chatham-Kent.
The 22-seat bus was stolen overnight March 31, 2019, from the parking lot of the First Baptist Church in Wallaceburg.
The bus is white, valued at around $10,000 and has no identifying logos on the exterior. The windows are tinted.
The registered license plate is 2155BF. Crime Stoppers is offering a potential cash reward for information on where the bus is located or who took it.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.