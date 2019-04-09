Someone stole a church bus in Chatham-Kent.

The 22-seat bus was stolen overnight March 31, 2019, from the parking lot of the First Baptist Church in Wallaceburg.

The bus is white, valued at around $10,000 and has no identifying logos on the exterior. The windows are tinted.

The registered license plate is 2155BF. Crime Stoppers is offering a potential cash reward for information on where the bus is located or who took it.