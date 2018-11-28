50,000 Windsor-built Pacificas recalled because of possible steering issue

Owners of Windsor-built Chrysler Pacificas are being told to take their vehicles in for servicing next month, after the company recalled more than 2,000 of the vehicles in Canada and more than 47,000 in the United States.

Fiat Chrysler Automobile U.S. said the recall affects 2,239 of the minivan model in Canada and 47,771 in the U.S., built between Nov. 1, 2017 and March 1, 2018. It also affects 226 vehicles in Mexico.

The recall will deal with the steering system, because certain minivans may have joints that "could separate under rare circumstances—when a single bolt's torque is below specifications, and when there is an improperly positioned aperture." If both those issues exist, resulting in a separation of the steering system joint, drivers could lose control over their steering.

FCA discovered the issue itself, though it's not saying what prompted the company's investigation. Also, it is not aware of any injuries or accidents resulting from the problem.

The recall opens April 19, 2019, but drivers who have already had the work repaired will be reimbursed with proof of payment.

Nearly 10,000 hybrid Pacifica minivans were recalled last year due to a problem switching from battery to gas power.