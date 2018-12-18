Chrysler Pacifica, Ram 1500 win top awards

The Chrysler Pacifica "reinvents" the minivan, according to autoTRADER.ca's 2019 Top Pick awards.

The Windsor-made minvan has won a Top Pick award three times — each year the awards have been given out.

Reid Bigland, president and CEO of FCA Canada, calls the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid "undefeated" in the program.

"Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment," autoTRADER said.

The Ram 1500 "has come out of the gate strong," said Head, adding the award reinforces "its strength in a competitive segment."