Chrysler Pacifica, Ram 1500 win top awards

The Chrysler Pacifica "reinvents" the minivan, according to autoTRADER.ca's 2019 Top Pick awards.

The 2019 win is the third for the Pacifica

The FCA Chrysler Pacifica minivan is built in Windsor. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

The Windsor-made minvan has won a Top Pick award three times — each year the awards have been given out. 

Reid Bigland, president and CEO of FCA Canada, calls the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid "undefeated" in the program.

"Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment," autoTRADER said. 

The Ram 1500 "has come out of the gate strong," said Head, adding the award reinforces "its strength in a competitive segment."

