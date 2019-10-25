FCA delays third shift elimination beyond end of 2019
The Windsor Assembly Plant will close between Nov. 4 and Nov. 11
The elimination of the third shift at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) Windsor Assembly Plant has once again been delayed, this time beyond the previously announced end of 2019 date.
LouAnn Gosselin, head of communications for FCA Canada, said there's currently no hard end date for the full elimination of the plant's third shift, adding that the shift has been "extended until further notice."
She was clear that the third shift hasn't been permanently reinstated, only that it has been extended beyond the previously announced date.
The plant is also scheduled to temporarily shut down on Nov. 4, due to an internal capacity constraint.
Gosselin said "normal production schedules are expected to resume the week of Nov. 11."
FCA Canada announced in March that it planned to terminate the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant by the end of September 2019.
That date was later extended to Oct. 21, 2019, followed by another extension to the end of 2019.
Approximately 1,500 FCA Canada employees are expected to lose their jobs once the Windsor Assembly Plant's third shift is formally eliminated.
