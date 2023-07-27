Identity of murderer revealed by Windsor police in Carol Christou cold case

Windsor police say they believe it was Robert Lotosky who murdered Carol Christou 23 years ago.

Lotosky, a Windsor resident, was 48 years old at the time. He died while still in Windsor in April 2012.

Christou, a 55-year-old mother of two adult children, was found stabbed to death in the bathroom of her Brock Street home on Sept. 30, 2000.

Windsor police said advances in forensic technology allowed them to solve Christou's homicide in 2020 but that her killer's name wasn't made public until now because Lotosky was deceased.

Police said she and Lotosky were acquaintances and that he was one of the last people to have seen her alive.

"The totality of the investigation, supported by DNA evidence, conclusively linked Lotosky to the crime and led to a breakthrough in the case," police said in a statement.

Jason Bellaire, Windsor's police chief, said he's glad to bring some closure to a "tragic case" for her family and friends.

"We hope that the conclusion of this investigation brings some peace to Carol Christou's loved ones," Bellaire said. "Our thoughts remain with them during this time."