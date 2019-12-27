Man charged with manslaughter after Christmas Day altercation

One man is dead and another has been arrested after an altercation early on Christmas Day.

According to Windsor police, around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded after reports that a male suspect had damaged a vehicle on Tecumseh Road just east of Drouillard Road.

The suspect had fled the scene and was chased by members of the public. The physical altercation between the suspect and the others did not involve any weapons, but one citizen suffered a medical emergency and later died in hospital.

Police located the suspect a short while later and arrested him without incident. He has been charged with manslaughter, mischief under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

An investigation is underway.