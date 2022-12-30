Windsor police ask for help identifying suspect in Christmas day hammer robbery

Windsor police say they have arrested one suspect and are searching for a second in connection with a string of armed convenience store robberies that took place between Dec. 25 and Dec. 28.

Police say the suspects entered three different convenience stores between Sunday and Wednesday, armed with hammers and stole money and cigarettes.

Windsor police say they are asking for the public's help identifying the second suspect.

He is described by police as a white male, between 25 and 30-years-old, approximately 6-feet tall and slim. Police say he was wearing a black jacket and a blue surgical mask during the robbery.

After stealing money from the first store's cash register, police say one suspect "fled in a stolen white Chevrolet Cruze driven by an unknown accomplice."

The suspects fled on foot during the second and third robberies, police say.

Windor police say the Chevrolet Cruze been recovered and no convenience store employees were injured in the robberies.

Accorsing to police, a 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday and will be charged with robbery and "wearing a mask/disguise with intent".

Police say his first court appearance is Friday.