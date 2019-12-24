Skip to Main Content
Windsor fire tackling Christmas Eve blaze
Windsor fire tackling Christmas Eve blaze

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is responding to a "fully involved" house fire on the 500 block of Cameron Avenue. 

WFRS asking people to stay away from the area

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is responding to a "fully involved" house fire on the 500 block of Cameron Avenue.  (CBC)

According to WFRS, it is an "upgraded response." They are asking people to stay away from the area. 

