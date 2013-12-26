Clearing away the Christmas clutter turns into busy season for environmental services team

As families start to pack away Christmas ornaments and take down their trees, they're also hauling boxes and bags to the curb for pick up.

For the environmental services team in Windsor, that means it's currently the busiest time of year.

Anne-Marie Albidone, manager of environmental services with the City, said some of the challenges in garbage collection this time of year come from people overloading their garbage pails.

In Windsor, garbage pails can only weigh about 20 kilograms and everything must be inside a hard-sided garbage container.

"We do ask people to be mindful of that," said Albidone. "Don't have bags stacked on top of the garbage. Those will cause us to leave that pail behind."

Anne-Marie Albidone, manager of environmental services with the City of Windsor, says some of the challenges in garbage collection this time of year come from people overloading their garbage pails. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The weight limit remains, but for the first collection after Christmas and the first collection after New Year's, the hard-sided rule is waived. You can add two bags to your curb outside of your normal pail.

"We recognize some presents come with a little bit of extra garbage," said Albidone, pointing to things that might come packed surrounded by Styrofoam.

Contamination a problem for recycling plants

For recycling, contamination is a problem across the province around Christmas time.

"You'll often see paper products mixed in with plastics or cans," said Albidone. "But all your paper products go to one building and your containers go to a completely different building. When they get mixed together, your load actually goes to the garbage."

Albidone said more gift wrap than one would think is recyclable — and if it's too much to go into the actual red bin, you can tuck it into a different cardboard box. There is no limit to the number of boxes the recycling team will pick up.

Christmas tree collections

Christmas tree collections begin the week of Jan. 6, 2020 and trees can be put out on the curb for pickup.

Christmas tree collections begin the week of Jan. 6, 2020 and trees can be put out on the curb for pickup. (Carmen Ponciano/ CBC)

"They can also place out any leftover yard waste," said Albidone.

Artificial Christmas trees are mostly made of metal and can be brought to the public drop off facility and disposed of as a free item under the metal category.