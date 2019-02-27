WPS argues Bissonnette got career opportunities during cross examination

Counsel for the Windsor Police Service cross-examined Staff Sgt. Christine Bissonnette Wednesday, who is accusing the force of passing her over for promotions because of a gender bias.

Bissonnette filed a 39-page complaint to the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario, naming Windsor Police Services Board and Chief Al Frederick, former senior officers Rick Derus, Vince Power and Rick Facciolo.

During the cross examination Wednesday, the tribunal heard Bissonnette brought up concerns of gender discrimination with then-acting police chief Frederick in 2011.

WPS counsel brought up how following that conversation, Bissonnette was given career opportunities. Frederick appointed her as his executive officer after their chat, which counsel said was him "supporting her career."

Bisonnette argued it's not a promotion, which counsel agreed with, but they say it was an opportunity.

Lawyers also brought up how she was also put in the force's Professional Standards Branch, and she took a training course for professional development.

However, Bissonnette argued it was a "struggle" to be given that training opportunity.

Scoring process for promotion

The tribunal also heard about Bisonnette's interviews for promotions and her taking issue with how things were scored.

One of the exhibits presented in the tribunal is a document grieving the appeal of the 2010-11 promotional process.

Bisonnette said she was unhappy with the original scoring process. After the appeal, her scores slightly improved but she said she wasn't happy with the new scores.

In 2012, Bisonnette had been newly promoted into the staff sergeant position, then she requested to write the inspector's exam.

She was initially denied the request because of a requirement that she be in the rank for two years before taking the exam. The rules were then changed after she took issue with it.

Legal counsel for Windsor Police Service argues Bissonnette had gotten career opportunities within the force. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The tribunal also heard about the promotional processes in 2013 and 2016 involving Bissonnette. She had recorded both conversations with the then-deputy chief — without his knowledge — saying she wanted to capture "every bit of it."

Legal counsel said by recording without her superior's knowledge, it sends a message of mistrust within the organization, which Bissonnette disagrees with.

The tribunal heard that in 2013, she scored 4th out of six applicants. Bissonnette believes the top two candidates deserved the promotion.

Legal counsel suggested to her that it means the promotional process in place worked.

The hearing will resume in September.