Human rights case between Staff Sgt. and Windsor police continues
Bissonette alleges she was denied a promotion due to age discrimination and other factors
Windsor police Staff Sgt. Christine Bissonnette's Ontario human rights tribunal hearing continued Wednesday.
Bissonnette alleges she was passed over for a promotion to deputy chief within the service due to several factors, including her gender.
HRTO hearing into discrimination complaint by St. Sgt. Christine Bissonnette underway, Bissonnette reads from complaint about how she feels her previous HRTO complaint caused her not to be included in interviews for Dep. Chief position <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a>—@cbcmolnar
She also alleges that she was passed over because she had already started a Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (HRTO) complaint regarding alleged discriminatory hiring practices within the force.
Bissonnette told those present that the alleged discrimination caused her several psychological issues.
The hearing will continue throughout the rest of the week.
With files from Dale Molnar
