Human rights case between Staff Sgt. and Windsor police continues

Windsor police Staff Sgt. Christine Bissonnette's Ontario human rights tribunal hearing continued Wednesday.

Bissonnette alleges she was passed over for a promotion to deputy chief within the service due to several factors, including her gender.

She also alleges that she was passed over because she had already started a Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (HRTO) complaint regarding alleged discriminatory hiring practices within the force.

Bissonnette told those present that the alleged discrimination caused her several psychological issues.

The hearing will continue throughout the rest of the week.