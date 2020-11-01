No school for cohort at Windsor Catholic elementary school after 'high risk' COVID-19 exposure

Sixteen students from Christ the King Catholic Elementary School in Windsor have been dismissed from school due to a high risk of exposure to COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said that 13 of the students were from the same class cohort. The other three students were from a bus cohort.

"The school board learned of the exposure on the weekend and informed all affected students that they should not attend school on Monday morning," a release from the Catholic board read.

The board said it is working together with the health unit to provide lists of students or staff that may have been directly affected and the health unit is contacting anyone who needs to be.

If parents have not been contacted by the health unit, the school board said, their children may continue to attend school as usual on Monday.

"We want to assure parents that we are co-operating with the health unit and doing everything we can to make sure that we continue to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for their children," the release said.

Parents are being asked to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 and keep them home and call healthcare providers if they are ill.

Windsor-Essex update

The Windsor-Essex County health unit reported 17 cases of COVID-19 this weekend — 10 on Saturday and seven on Sunday.

Ten of the cases are in people who have had close contact with a confirmed case, one is travel related, one was acquired in the community and five are still being investigated.

There are currently 55 active cases in the region. One long-term care home and one retirement home are considered in outbreak situations.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 17 new cases over the weekend. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Lifetimes on Riverside in Windsor has one resident testing positive for the virus while Iller Lodge in Essex is reporting one staff member with a positive case.

The health unit is also warning people about one potential exposure of COVID-19 at a local business.

Walmart at 3120 Dougall Ave. in Windsor on Oct. 18, 20 and 21.

The public health unit says the potential exposure is considered low-risk.

Sarnia-Lambton

There have been 372 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Sarnia-Lambton region since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently three active cases of the virus in the region.

25 people have died because of COVID-19.

There is currently one outbreak at Fiddick's retirement home in Petrolia which was reported on Oct. 30.

One resident has tested positive at that facility.

Chatham-Kent

There have been 410 total cases of COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent with 32 currently active cases — three people are currently hospitalized.

An outbreak at the Word of Life Church in Blenheim has led to over thirty cases in the community and put an estimated 300 people in isolation.

The church closed its doors on Oct. 22 out of precaution for two weeks.

A second outbreak in the community has been reported in a congregate living setting.